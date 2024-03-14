Cuckoo! This uncommon, native blue bee has been spotted in Invermay

The striking blue and black insect illustrated today was photographed at Invermay earlier this month.
It is a chequered cuckoo bee, with the second part of its name arising because it lays its eggs in the nests of other native bees, in much the same way as do cuckoo birds.
One of the favourite hosts of the chequered cuckoo bee is the blue-banded bee. Both these native insects are smaller than the common honey bee.
The solitary living, blue banded bee makes its nest in an underground burrow.
The chequered cuckoo bee seeks this out, then lays its egg in a cell that the blue-banded bee has prepared for its own egg and grub.
The cuckoo bee grub consumes the pollen and other food, leaving the later hatching, blue banded bee with nothing.
There are several species of cuckoo bees in Australia. A similar one, the neon cuckoo bee, has fewer but even brighter blue marks on its abdomen.
The stunning blue and black combination is like that of a male superb fairy-wren.
The photo shows the chequered cuckoo bee on a lavender flower. Lavenders also attract blue- banded bees.
The chequered cuckoo bee seems to be uncommon here, but it is small and easily missed.
A recent local report is welcome.
