Waiting list grows for opioid support services in western Victoria

A Ballarat-based service helping people living with opioid addiction is expanding to help meet growing demand for its services from across western Victoria.
The waiting list for appointments at the Opioid Management Clinic at Ballarat Community Health has grown to up to six weeks, prompting extra funding for additional sessions each week.
The clinic, which began operating one session a week in July 2022, offers both in-person and telehealth consultations for people struggling with their opioid use.
Opioid Management Clinic coordinator Leigh Thornton said the two extra sessions a week would help to alleviate the backlog and open up appointments for new patients.
"Our wait times had increased dramatically and patients on occasion were waiting up to five or six weeks," he said.
In 2021, there were 85 opioid-related hospitalisations in Ballarat, the second highest of any local government area in regional Victoria, and 40 opioid-related ambulance attendances.
During 2022-23, the clinic saw 98 patients aged from 20 to 80 from across the Ballarat region as well as Wangaratta, Stawell, Bendigo, Ararat, Castlemaine, Echuca, Eaglehawk, Maryborough, Nhill, Wodonga, Mildura, Horsham and surrounding areas.
On average there are three to seven opioid-related deaths in Ballarat each year, plus a further one to two deaths in neighbouring shires.
Mr Thornton said about three quarters of appointments were conducted via telehealth, allowing the clinic to provide treatment right through the central highlands, Grampians, Loddon and Mallee regions and reducing the challenges people in rural and remote areas face in accessing services.
The Victorian Department of Health has provided funding for an extra two sessions a week.
From March 14, the clinic will run a telehealth service every Monday from 11.30am to 3.30pm and a face-to-face or telehealth clinic each Thursday from 8.30am to 12 noon at the Ballarat Community Health site at 28 Victoria St, Bakery Hill - in addition to the existing clinic held Fridays from 8.30am to 3.30pm at Ballarat Community Health in Lucas.
