Waiting list grows for opioid support services in western Victoria

From March 14, the clinic will run a telehealth service every Monday from 11.30am to 3.30pm and a face-to-face or telehealth clinic each Thursday from 8.30am to 12 noon at the Ballarat Community Health site at 28 Victoria St, Bakery Hill - in addition to the existing clinic held Fridays from 8.30am to 3.30pm at Ballarat Community Health in Lucas.