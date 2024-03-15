The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

'Ballarat is in mourning': Tributes to Samantha Murphy in this week's Letters to the Editor

March 16 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman at the vigil held for Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A woman at the vigil held for Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Tributes to Samantha Murphy

Thursday, March 7 marked a day that Ballarat will not forget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.