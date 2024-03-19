The Courier
Hospital patients face higher costs, reduced services, amid funding cut

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 19 2024 - 6:02pm
Works continue on the expansion of St John of God Ballarat Hospital. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Works continue on the expansion of St John of God Ballarat Hospital. Picture by Lachlan Bence

St John of God Hospital Ballarat is warning that patients could be thousands of dollars out of pocket for some surgeries after a federal government decision to change the way medical devices, including basics like sutures and skin glues, are funded.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

