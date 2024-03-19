Celebrations as hundreds graduate from Federation University

Hundreds of Ballarat students have celebrated a milestone, graduating from their courses at Federation University in front of family and friends.
Five graduation ceremonies will be held in Ballarat this week celebrating the achievements of more than 760 students.
For Ella Donovan-Clancy it was extra special, receiving the Vice Chancellors Award for Excellence as she graduated from her Diploma of Nursing.
The diploma is just the first step in her nursing career - she has already enrolled in the Bachelor of Nursing/Bachelor of Midwifery at Federation University and she dreams of a career in women-centred care.
It's something close to her heart, having undergone several surgeries for endometriosis.
"I have been a patient myself with endometriosis. Having those surgeries and just realising how much you do rely on nurses, and my last surgery was during COVID so I couldn't have any other support ... made me realise I would love to go in to a role where I can support women and be that safe person for them so that's what prompted me in to nursing," she said.
Her goal is to practice as a midwife in Ballarat and be part of midwifery group practice where expectant mothers receive their pregnancy care from a team of midwives.
During her diploma of nursing Ms Donovan-Clancy became one of the first TAFE student representatives on Federation's Learner Excellence Committee, providing a voice for TAFE students on how Federation can improve student experience and outcomes.
"I've had some incredible support and mentors helping me with growth in leadership as well as my studies. Now, I'm really keen to delve into the double degree and receiving this award was very unexpected, but exciting," she said.
At a ceremony on Tuesday March 19, Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood and Primary) graduate Gabrielle Magree received the University Medal for her near-perfect Grade Point Average and living the university's values.
In the classroom, Ms Magree focused on language and culture, opening the conversation about inclusivity and cultural appreciation.
"I was driven by acknowledging culture and that we come from a place of privilege being part of the dominant culture and that's what shapes the education system - I challenged that."
Last year she began teaching at Daylesford Dharma School while she completed her final year of study under the Victorian Institute of Teaching's Permission to Teach initiative, and she remains there.
Teaching is something she fell in to.
"I needed to do something meaningful in my life and I think teaching is something that is meaningful," she said.
"How it can have a big impact on people's lives and it moves beyond students, it moves to their family, community and so on."
Experiences working as a governess in northern Australia and a tutor in India helped direct her toward teaching and she is keen to see how her career unfolds.
"Everything has come in to place because of different forces and conditions," she said.
"One of those was choosing to send my children to Dharma School because that's the school that aligns quite strongly with our values. Then they needed a teacher so that's why I did my permission to teach there last year and then maintained that position this year."
Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said graduations were a special time for students to celebrate with their family and friends and take pride in what they have achieved.
"We are delighted to see our graduates celebrate their success and carry their knowledge and passion into their communities," he said.
