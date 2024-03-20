Blaze Aid volunteers step up to rebuild fences destroyed in Buangor blaze

Mr Allen said some of the property owners around Mount Cole, Raglan, Buangor, Beaufort and the small towns surrounding were new to the area and did not have fence building expertise, some did not actually live on the property or might have day jobs elsewhere that would mean it could take months to rebuild fences that a volunteer team could do in weeks, and some full-time farmers needed a hand to rebuild fences because they still had to run their farm as well as rebuild.