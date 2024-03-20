Car destroyed after thieves break into Dunnstown house

A stolen car was set on fire after thieves broke into a house in Dunnstown overnight.
Police found the car, a white Ford Falcon, near Little Bendigo Primary School in Nerrina.
Firefighters were called to the scene on Monte Street at 4.48am on Thursday, March 21, and had the blaze under control at 5am.
The white Ford sedan was completely destroyed by the fire.
"Two units responded from Glen Park alongside FRV (Fire Rescue Victoria)," a CFA spokesperson said.
Police said offenders entered the Dunnstown house, on Old Melbourne Road, sometime after 9.45pm on March 20.
"The offenders have stolen keys to a white Ford Falcon parked in the driveway before fleeing in the vehicle," police said, noting it was an aggravated burglary.
It comes two days after a suspicious car fire on Mentay Way, off Nursery Lane, Mitchell Park on March 19.
The white Mazda was also destroyed.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.