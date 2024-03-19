Car destroyed in another suspicious fire in Ballarat

Police are investigating another car fire in Ballarat, this time in Mitchell Park.
Firefighters were called to the scene on Mentay Way, off Nursery Lane, about 5.20am following reports of a fire.
One CFA truck was supported by Fire Rescue Victoria crews in putting the fire out.
The white Mazda station wagon was completely destroyed.
"The incident was brought under control at 5.31am and declared safe at 5.37am," a CFA spokesperson said.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said there was no one inside the vehicle at the time, and officers are treating the fire as suspicious.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au," the spokesperson said.
It's one of a number of suspicious car fires already reported in Ballarat this year, including two in the Woowookarung Forest on January 2 and January 18 and incidents in Canadian and Cardigan on March 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.