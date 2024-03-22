'Ballarat is my home': Nepali community celebrates first Holi Fest together

Ballarat's growing Nepali community has officially celebrated Holi Fest for the first time for Harmony Fest week.
Ballarat Nepali Samaj treasurer Dolma Tamang said the Holi Fest is a cultural celebration of colours, forgiveness, unity and a new season.
The Lake Esmond Playground in Lal Lal Street was filled with laughter on Thursday afternoon. People were smearing each other with vibrant coloured powder - pink, blue, yellow, orange and purple.
"We play with colours, and when we wash off after going home, we believe it's the rebirth of a new person," Ms Tamang said.
"I have forgotten and forgiven all my past errors and mistakes - a new start of the day from the date afterwards."
Ms Tamang said it was the first official Holi Fest in the city's Nepali community, which they had prepared for about three months.
Ms Tamang said the festival in Nepal is on March 25 and the early celebration on Thursday March 21 was decided by a vote. March 21 is known as Harmony Day, celebrating Australia's cultural diversity.
The community group "had been registered for a long time" but started operating last year.
Previously, there were "not many families and people" from Nepal in Ballarat, she said.
Ballarat Nepali Samaj president Avilasha Sharma said more and more Nepali people have come to Ballarat recently, and the need for help increased, which prompted the community group's incorporation.
Eliza Sapkota Gautam came to Ballarat for work last year and said most of her families and friends are in Melbourne.
"I am so glad that a lot of people are interested in getting united together - and we don't miss our family when we are enjoying the festival," she said.
The Courier analysed the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showing the number of people born in Nepal grew over 35 times in 2021 compared to 2006 in the city of Ballarat. The population is lower than 30 people until 2016.
Ms Tamang said the peace, nature and friendly community had attracted more Nepalis to stay in Ballarat.
"It is the best place for starting a new family and settling down," she said.
Ms Tamang said the community also invited people from other diverse communities, like the Indian association, to participate in the celebration.
Nepal and India both celebrate the same festival, she said. The celebration by the Ballarat Indian Association will be held in Victoria Park at 10.30am on Saturday.
Ms Sharma said both communities were in a discussion about whether to celebrate the festival together in the future.
Ms Tamang said she was "very happy" as previously she could only celebrate privately with her friends, but this time, the community got to celebrate together.
"It makes me feel Ballarat is my home," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.