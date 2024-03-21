Chequered swallowtail butterfly makes a rare local appearance

The chequered swallowtail (pictured) is an uncommon butterfly in the Ballarat district. This one was photographed recently in a garden at Allendale.
Its main identification features are white or cream spots on a black background, along with two orange spots at the rear of the wings.
The infrequent reports in the Ballarat district indicate that it has been found from late October until the end of March. One was reported at Creswick in January this year. In some years, it is not reported at all.
A book on Victorian butterflies shows significantly more reports in March than in any other month.
The chequered swallowtail has not been known to breed in the Ballarat district, although territorial behaviour has been observed, where the butterfly regularly patrols a territory.
It is mostly a species of inland Australia, usually remaining north of the Divide.
Although classified in the swallowtail group, it does not have long projections on its hind wings.
In late January and early February, we had a very noticeable increase in the numbers of cabbage white butterflies locally.
These subsided rather suddenly after a few weeks, perhaps because hot weather was unsuitable for their caterpillars or their pupae.
