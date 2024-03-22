When fires loomed, this 'grapevine' proved a healthy ageing side effect

WHEN bushfires ravaged the region in February, Clunes' healthy ageing hub came to the fore.
The network and connections made since mid-last year had effectively created an efficient welfare check system for about 300 people when evacuation orders were made on the township.
It might have been a quick phone call to ensure someone had VicEmergency notifications popping up on their phone and a check to see if they needed help to set it up. For other, calls were made to ensure radios for emergency updates were accessible.
Clunes Neighbourhood House manager Lana de Kort said this grapevine-like structure was a positive by-product of Central Highlands Rural Health's collaborative Living and Ageing Well program piloted in the town.
The program has been designed to better link the town's ageing population socially and to improve well-being, while inspiring healthy habits.
Ms de Kort said it was often easy in small towns to focus on barriers but it helped if you knew what was on offer and could easily find a range of options to overcome such barriers, from transport access to knowledge of technology and ways to stay fit.
Clunes Neighbourhood House has been teaming with Central Highlands Rural Health and community group Attitude Ageing Well in Clunes to pool resources.
"This project has helped us to dig deep. We are a town blessed with people who are very active and there are a lot of opportunities for people to keep connected. We wanted to know what was available in other infrastructure whether it be the pharmacy, the library, the supermarket or the neighbourhood house," Ms de Kort said.
"...It does sound simple but prior to the project and without a combined approach this was all happening but not connected.
"For example, a person might feel a bit wobbly in an exercise class an instructor could suggest a GP [general practitioner] or exercise physiologist for the support to help them."
Phil Catterson said if he was new to a regional town he would not be sure how to best meet new people or navigate health supports.
The Central Highlands Rural Health chief executive officer has thought about it a lot since launching Living and Ageing Well.
Success in Clunes has had the health service ready to adapt the program in Trentham, Hepburn and Daylesford in March 2024.
Mr Catterson said Clunes Neighbourhood House and Attitude had set a great example in what could be possible for proactive healthy ageing - including better supports for the gym at the health services in Clunes.
A volunteer program has also been developed for kiosks about town to support people for a range of issues, even if someone needs a buddy to try a new book club with."
He said a holistic approach help to prevent what could quickly become interrelated health issues.
"Studies have been out for awhile that when you eat well and move, the better the outcomes," Mr Catterson said. "For example, preventing falls with better balance can help people move more and socialise more because they don't become as deconditioned.
"Usually when you're lonely, you tend to eat badly, too."
