The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Why junior cyclists have been out in force, trying something different

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 22 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A peloton of junior cyclists gathered at Boatshed Restaurant to ride to Ballarat Grammar together for National Ride to School Day on Friday, March 22, 2024.
A peloton of junior cyclists gathered at Boatshed Restaurant to ride to Ballarat Grammar together for National Ride to School Day on Friday, March 22, 2024.

AN "OVERWHELMING" peloton of young cyclists has been out in force about the lake trying something different for their school commute.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.