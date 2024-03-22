Why junior cyclists have been out in force, trying something different

AN "OVERWHELMING" peloton of young cyclists has been out in force about the lake trying something different for their school commute.
Ballarat Grammar parent Tim Canny, who is also Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club president, had put out a call for any junior school students wanting to take part in National Ride to School Day on March 22. More than 30 rocked up early at Lake Wendouree, ready to ride together.
By the time they all reached school, the bike shed was nearly full.
Mr Canny said it was encouraging to see so many children and their families get on their bikes, especially given the change in routine and general Friday morning rush to be ready.
He hoped the experience helped to inspire families to ride more, whether it be to school or with the school holidays coming up.
Bicycle Network research shows one in five Australian students walk or ride to school but about 40 years ago, the reverse was true.
"I realise it's not easy and can take an extra five or 10 minutes to get ready but when you ride to school, you start the day much more energetic," Mr Canny said.
"Obviously more cars off the road is better and it's a better experience for the community.
"We need to encourage more families to try it out and give it a go."
The Grammar crew rode together from Boatshed Restaurant by View Point and around the Steve Moneghetti Track at the Lake on their way to school.
Mr Canny said it was also great to see schools such as Black Hill - where riding to school was a little tougher - putting on big Bike Education days for the whole school to help encourage bike-handling and road skills.
He said there were plenty of great, safe trails about most of Ballarat and City of Ballarat has been doing a great job to help better link bike paths.
One area under review is the Forest Street corridor, which takes in Ballarat Grammar, Forest Street Primary School and Mount Rowan Secondary School and crosses the Howitt Street shopping precinct.
The City has flagged this area is part of "many walking and cycling trips" and it can be a challenge for people riding and walking, given Forest Street is wide and has many side streets.
Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club can also help parents seeking extra bike ed supports and skills with junior programs such as Power2Pedal and Junior Road Critters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.