How playing ball helps Yuille Park students hit the books

Shooting hoops, playing pickleball and staying active are making a difference to student learning at Yuille Park Community College's McKenzie Drive campus.
Since the school expanded from the beginning of 2023 to offer flexible learning options for students up to year 12 at the campus, the school has upgraded many of its facilities including outdoor active spaces.
Yuille Park Community College principal Brett Shillito said there are now about 100 senior students at the campus, which is also home to the school's Young Parent Program, studying the Victorian Pathways Certificate and VCE Vocational Major.
In addition to moving more classrooms and a science block, which is also used for home economics, onto the campus a priority has been put on the outdoor spaces as well.
Mr Shillito said it was well-known that students who were active were better able to settle and learn, and have improved mental health.
"Providing safe and modern spaces for children to play in promotes their social wellbeing and supports their learning inside and outside the classroom," he said.
"When you've got a really nice space that's conducive to good play, and good facilities, they're more inclined to have pride in the place, to turn up to school, to value and appreciate they are looked after, and it gives them the opportunity to be their best."
Federal Ballarat MP Catherine King visited the campus on March 22 to inspect the works, paid for in part through a $25,000 Schools Upgrade Fund grant.
Students attending the campus have often struggled in mainstream schools and been referred the flexible learning option at Yuille Park.
"We work closely with other secondary schools, whether that be independent, Catholic or public, to find the best setting for those particular students who are struggling within a mainstream setting," Mr Shillito said.
"We do have a high demand but we've got to be conscious of making sure we are not getting to a point where ... there are too many students and we are not able to manage. Many of our students have quite high needs."
Yuille Park Community College was one of nine Ballarat region schools to receive $25,000 grants from the Schools Upgrade Fund, for projects including repairs or maintenance to school facilities, classroom refurbishment, the purchase or upgrade of ICT equipment or air-conditioning, and the construction or upgrade of outdoor learning spaces.
Forest Street Primary School, Daylesford Primary School, Napoleons Primary School, St Mary's School Clarke's Hill, Creswick North Primary School, Pleasant Street Primary School, Our Lady Help of Christians School in Wendouree and Magpie Primary School also shared in the funding.
