Yuille Park Community College becomes Ballarat's first K-12 state school, now offering years 10-12 VCE Vocational Major

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 30 2023 - 5:30am
Yuille Park Community College principal Brett Shillito in the school's Yuille senior campus which will offer the VCE Vocational Major program to more than 80 students this year. Picture by Kate Healy

Yuille Park Community College has become Ballarat's first official K-12 state school with the addition of years nine, 10 and a senior years program for students wanting to study the new VCE Vocational Major in years 11 and 12.

