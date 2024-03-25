The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
'Who gets the lights and sirens?': Paramedics protest lack of resources

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated March 25 2024 - 6:30pm, first published 5:30pm
Ambulance Victoria paramedics Brendan Webster, Fiona Millar, Dannielle Smith, Mathew Sing, Jessica D'Antonio, Jade Kearney, Sasha Peers, Kevin Kelly during stop work action in Ballarat on March 25, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ambulance Victoria paramedics Brendan Webster, Fiona Millar, Dannielle Smith, Mathew Sing, Jessica D'Antonio, Jade Kearney, Sasha Peers, Kevin Kelly during stop work action in Ballarat on March 25, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

It's often about 9am, when most are just starting work, that Sasha Peers will encounter her first serious problem of the day.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

