Where to find the best value in Ballarat's 'stable' real estate market

After dramatic property price fluctuations during COVID-19 there are still a number of inner Ballarat areas that present good value according to a senior real estate agent.
Ray White Ballarat director Will Munro told The Courier after a turbulent year property prices were beginning to stabilise, but dwellings in Wendouree, Ballarat East and Redan were still undervalued.
"There's really good pockets of Wendouree still that you can buy, if you're handy you can do a bit of work to, and renovate and update," he said.
"Parts of Ballarat East are still a bit undervalued, and Redan, you get some beautiful period homes in those areas and you can make some capital improvements, and over time you might do quite well out of it.
"Ballarat's got so many different areas and there's reasons to live in all of them."
In 2023, Ballarat house prices dropped $17,000 or 3.8 per cent according to CoreLogic data, but still remain above pre-COVID levels after peaking in May 2022.
Mr Munro said despite the dip over the past 12-months, the market was now "very stable" owing to a pause in interest rate rises.
He said this meant buyer confidence was returning to the market, which was resulting in increased numbers at open homes.
Ballarat sales data provided to The Courier by Ray White suggest this stabilisation has caused the market to slightly rise again.
As of March 2024, the median house and unit price is $602,224 and $420,440 respectively.
In comparison, the median values in March 2023 were $568,415 and $397,659.
We're just going through a very nice stable patch, whereas last year was very unknown what the property market was going to do.- Ray White Ballarat director Will Munro
"We've gone through our correction phase over the last 12 to 18 months, we saw across the board prices came back probably an average of 10 to 12 per cent, but at the moment we are seeing some stability," Mr Munro said.
"In some cases we are seeing some good competition among buyers and there are some properties here that are achieving above expectations."
"We're just going through a very nice stable patch, whereas last year was very unknown what the property market was going to do."
Property prices aren't the only thing changing in the Ballarat real estate landscape, with the Ray White and Harcourt Ballarat offices set to merge.
The merger was announced on March 23, 2024, by the two companies, which will start operating as a combined entity under the Ray White brand from the start of April.
According to Ray White's website, it is Australasia's largest real estate group, with 1000 office's across multiple countries.
The organisation was founded in Queensland in 1902, and sells $95 billion worth of property every year.
Mr Munro said while the same members of staff will be employed post-merger, a bigger team of 36 people will allow them to provide better service to customers.
"It's going to be a significant team, but we'll increase our serviceability and give our clients a lot more support," he said.
"Between both teams, the synergy of the two offices [and] our values align ... and our vision in what we wanted to achieve in the market was very much aligned with one another."
Mr Munro said the merge will also provide Ray White Ballarat with room to grow, as they attempt to break further into areas such as commercial real estate.
"We're super excited about it, they're two great businesses, they're two great teams, we've just got great people and bringing them together is super exciting for us," he said.
"We plan to make a big impact and take our team to the next level by doing this."
