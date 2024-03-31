'Can't be what you can't see', says Ballarat transgender advocate

Abbie Clark is like any other young woman. She is friendly, passionate about her work and a little quirky, is easy to chat with and an engaging public speaker - her expert topic is the transgender experience.
Abbie transitioned in 2019 when she was in her late 20s.
While her decision to transition was a scary one, Abbie hasn't looked back but it did make her see just how hard it was to find the right people to support her journey.
It made Abbie realise how important it was for someone transitioning to have a directory of the right support, like healthcare professionals that had expertise in transgender care or hairdressers who would give a person the right haircut to support their identity.
Abbie said she wasted hundreds if not thousands of dollars and months of her time with a psychologist who said they couldn't help her.
So she created trans.au - a community-led national directory of trans and gender diverse services and community groups
"When I transitioned, I didn't know who to talk to," Abbie said.
"I had to sit down with somebody who was trans."
The City of Ballarat is home to thousands of people who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, around 11,000 people according to the council's LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Plan.
Abbie said after struggling with her first psychologist, she found there was only one in Ballarat that could help but was unable to take on new patients.
"It shouldn't be that hard," she said.
"That's the entire idea of trans.au - if you need help to find someone that can support you, we created a database and a list of people that can under a whole range of different categories."
"You can't be what you can't see", Abbie said about why Transgender Day of Visibility was important.
While Ballarat has gained a reputation as being an inclusive and safe city, efforts still need to be made to make it a place for everyone.
March 31 is the International International Transgender Day of Visibility, and to mark the occasion the City of Ballarat held a flag-raising on Thursday, March 28 ahead of the Easter weekend.
Abbie said in 2019, she was "terrified" of coming out.
"I didn't know how inclusive Ballarat was at the time," she said.
"Was I going to be discriminated against?"
Abbie said transitioning meant she could see "some light".
"I wasn't so annoyed with what was going on in my own head," she said.
"I'm so much more comfortable in how I dress now. If I look at myself in the mirror, I'm not upset anymore. I am actually happy with what I see for the first time."
Abbie said she was scared of people recognising her as she walked down the street and so Abbie didn't want to change her presentation.
Abbie said there are still people struggling with their gender identity.
"They're going through it alone because they are so unsure of who they are and how to find support," she said.
"Having that kind of conversation with parents is a terrifying concept."
At Thursday's flag raising, mayor Des Hudson said the City of Ballarat stood in support and solidarity with transgender and gender diverse communities.
"International Day of transgender visibility is not only just the important global day, but it's an important day for Ballarat," he said,
"It recognises the struggle, the activism, and the courage that works to bring us all closer to full equality for transgender and gender diverse communities here in Ballarat."
QLife - counselling and referral service for LGBTIQ+ individuals 1800 184 527 (3pm to midnight daily) or chat online.
Lifeline 13 11 14
