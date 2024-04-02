The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Keeping Ballarat country beautiful for generations to come

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 2 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's sustainability officer Heath Steward, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation Chase Aghan and Kelly Ann Blake and Ballarat mayor Des Hudson. Picture by Adam Trafford
Council's sustainability officer Heath Steward, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation Chase Aghan and Kelly Ann Blake and Ballarat mayor Des Hudson. Picture by Adam Trafford

Legacy can be more than a house or jewellery - leaving behind a care for country, healthy and healed, is something else to leave behind for the next generation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.