The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shake it off! This 'swift' anti-hero can't hurt you

By Roger Thomas
April 4 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The swift spider prefers open ground and areas around buildings and sheds rather than bushland.
The swift spider prefers open ground and areas around buildings and sheds rather than bushland.

Very much a spider of sunny days, the swift spider lives up to its name by being a fast mover, racing in short bursts across dry open places.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.