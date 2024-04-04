Shake it off! This 'swift' anti-hero can't hurt you

Very much a spider of sunny days, the swift spider lives up to its name by being a fast mover, racing in short bursts across dry open places.
A rather small spider, with white marks on its black body, and orange front legs, it is not difficult to identify.
It seems to like open ground and other places around buildings and developed sites, rather than natural bushland.
It also comes inside houses and sheds, and runs with ease up vertical walls.
Its maximum body length is nine millimetres, with males slimmer and shorter.
The swift spider's speed might cause some concern among people who don't know it, but this spider is harmless, and not at all interested in biting; instead it uses speed to hunt its prey, and to escape from threats.
Insects and smaller spiders are its main prey. It does not build a substantial web. It has been said to be one of the fastest-moving spiders in Australia.
It is a welcome feature of warm sunny days, and is a spider of drier sites, rather than gardens and green lawns.
There are a couple of very similar species of swift spiders locally.
