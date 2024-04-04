The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

E-scooters 'here to stay' in Ballarat after two year trial

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 4 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State government announces e-scooters are here to stay in Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford
State government announces e-scooters are here to stay in Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

One day before the e-scooter trial in Ballarat was supposed to end, the state government has confirmed the vehicles are "here to stay".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.