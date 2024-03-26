Will they or won't they? The end to Ballarat's e-scooter 'situationship' is looming

E-scooters could disappear from Ballarat streets by the start of April.
The Ballarat and Melbourne e-scooter trial is supposed to end on April 5, but the state government cannot confirm what is going to happen after that.
The trial has been extended three times before - the last time was to ensure there was enough data from summer months when riding is more popular.
It is understood a committee will analyse the data, then report to a panel, which will make recommendations to the road safety minister.
The recommendations will take into account information from operator Neuron, survey responses, hospital data, fines issued by police, council reports and stakeholder feedback.
The state government did not respond to questions about what would happen in between the trial ending and formal laws coming into effect.
"A decision will be made on the future of e-scooters before the end of the current trial," a spokesperson said.
Riders have previously welcomed trial extensions as proof the government is taking the safety deliberations seriously.
In 2023, private e-scooters were allowed, 16- and 17-year-olds could use the scooters, and they could be used on roads with 60 kilometre speed limits.
Committee For Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton previously told The Courier that people will come around to the transport method with time.
"Legalising private ownership is a positive step forward because it helps us take congestion off the streets ... at the end of the day, it will be a good result for Victoria when we get to the point where we've got legislative change," he said.
As the e-scooters age, a Neuron spokesperson said they have swappable batteries and can be upgraded and refurbished - reducing their environmental impact.
