Midlands Golf Club members 'absolutely gutted' after green vandalism

Vandals have potentially caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the 18th green at Midlands Golf Club, leaving that part of the course unusable for at least a couple of months.
It's believed the incident happened about 2.30am on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with those responsible using a car to do donuts, ripping up the green.
"When we walked in (on) Wednesday morning the golf superintendent and his team along with all of our community volunteers were just absolutely gutted," club General Manager Cam Vallance said.
"It's in a pretty bad way, so it will have to be reconstructed.
"We haven't got it quoted yet, but it will be in the tens of thousands of dollars."
Mr Vallance said a temporary green has been set up in front of the damaged one, but it was not an ideal setup and heavy rain on Monday did not help the situation.
"It will take a couple of months (to fix) because we're going into the colder season, the timing's not great," he said.
"We believe to get it reconstructed it will be up to eight to 12 weeks."
"The 60 millimetres of rain we had at the course made it not great ... it had made (the course) a lot softer."
A Victoria Police spokesperson said no arrests have been made in relation to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
The Invermay Bowls Club was also a victim of a theft on the same morning, with a mower worth nearly $20,000 stolen.
Committee member Geoff Fraser said the mower was used to maintain the nearby recreation reserve, and was the second time one has been pinched.
"We can't mow until we replace it - if we replace it. I don't know what we're going to do. We're all volunteers." he said.
Mr Fraser said the offenders went out of their way to break in and steal the machine, using tools to help them gain access.
"They're organised," he said.
It is not known if the two incidents are linked.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
