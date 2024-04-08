The Courier
Education

Uncertainty remains over job losses at Federation University

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
National Tertiary Education Union members at Federation University have called for vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley and chief financial officer John Blair to resign.
Federation University staff have vowed to fight against the loss of 200 jobs "using all available means" and called on the institution's vice chancellor to resign.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

