Hannah McGuire's death 'felt deeply' as murder accused fronts court

The close-knit Clunes community has vowed to support the McGuire family as they come to terms with the loss of their daughter Hannah.
Hannah's grieving family, including her parents Glenn and Debbie who run The National Hotel in Clunes, were in court for the first appearance of Sebastopol man Lachlan Young, 21, the man accused of her murder.
Their world was shattered last Friday when the body of their 23-year-old daughter was found in the remains of a burnt-out car off State Forest Road in Scarsdale.
Outside Ballarat Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Hannah McGuire's family members were emotional as their lawyer Brooke Tamanika addressed the media.
"As you can imagine, this is a very devastating time for the family, for Hannah's loved ones and for our community as a whole," Ms Tamanika said.
"The family have been assisting police, however I cannot comment on the status of the matter.
"I would ask that everyone is mindful of the family during this period of time, that you respect their privacy and give them time to mourn the loss of Hannah."
Ms McGuire worked in the hotel with her parents and was also a much-loved staff member at Delacombe Primary School, where she worked in the DASH program which offers before and after school, and vacation care.
Delacombe Primary principal Scott Phillips said the school was receiving support from the Department of Education and its own wellbeing team.
Many families whose children Ms McGuire has cared for at the DASH program posted their own tributes on Facebook and on a Go Fund Me campaign set up through Clunes Cricket Club which has received donations from almost 800 people totalling more than $51,000.
"To Hannah, I will miss you so much at DASH love from your little mate" one read.
"DASH will miss you :(," another wrote.
"There was never a time I saw her when she didn't have a smile on her face. I can't believe this has happened to such a beautiful soul," wrote one woman who said her son "idolized" Ms McGuire.
The family's National Hotel will reopen on Wednesday.
A statement from The National Hotel on Monday thanked everyone for their love, support and kind words.
"Our hearts are broken," they wrote.
"You weren't just a star to us. You were our whole damn sky. Miss you Princess!"
One Clunes local said Ms McGuire's death was being felt "so deeply" by everyone in town.
"There are no words - just the love of a district that will wrap its arms around you and hold you tight," another wrote.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
