New home for leading Ballarat golf coach

One of Ballarat's leading golf coaches has found a new home after the Ballarat Golf Club ended his contract, leaving the future of 180 junior players in question.
The club announced at an AGM at the end of March it would no longer continue contracting Ballarat Junior Golf Academy founder Andrew Cartledge, leaving parents in shock and asking questions.
Several parents contacted The Courier saying they were left in the dark about the decision.
Mr Cartledge has since partnered with the Midlands Golf Club and is due to commence the junior golf program next week.
Club golf professional Michael Cooke said it was exciting to have Mr Cartledge join the club.
"This is a great opportunity for Midlands Golf Club to have Andrew and the Ballarat Junior Golf Academy on board," he said.
"Our goal at Midlands is to have us as a destination club and become the number one club for juniors and adult lessons and clinics in the district."
General manager Cam Vallance said the program will help bolster options for golfers in the region.
"Andrew is a perfect fit for our club," he said.
"Midlands Golf Club have had fantastic golf season, record golf membership and participation across the golf program."
