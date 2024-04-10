The Courier
He's here: one of the biggest names in professional wrestling in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 11 2024 - 5:30am
WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart arrives in Ballarat ahead of the first Starrcast wrestling convention outside the United States. Picture by Lachlan Bence
WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart arrives in Ballarat ahead of the first Starrcast wrestling convention outside the United States. Picture by Lachlan Bence

BRET 'The Hitman' Hart has been out of the ring as a competitor for almost 25 years but the WWE Hall of Famer says it's always amazing how people in Australia recognise and appreciate what he has achieved.

