WWE Hall of Famer to hit Ballarat early ahead of tourism drawcard

THE HEADLINE act proclaimed as the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be arrives at Civic Hall on Wednesday morning.
WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is set to kick off hype for the world-renowned wrestling convention Starrcast, which is set to play out for first time outside the United States, and days after the sports entertainment juggernaut Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia.
The Hitman will be in town early with the Starrcast program, hosted in partnership with Oceania Pro Wrestling and GLO Sports, to officially get underway on Thursday, April 11.
Tourism Midwest Victoria chairmanager John Pandazopoulos said wrestling was a bit of a quiet achiever in the Victorian economy - many did not quite expect the impact such an event should make in town.
Along with headline acts, such as Bret Hart and six-time WWE women's champion Mickie James, who is hosting her second all-female pay-per-view, HER, there are stage shows and a Comic-Con like meet-and-greet with high-profile talent.
"This is sport and this is a cultural event," Mr Pandazopoulos said. "This adds to the name of Ballarat, improving capital branding and the city's capital as a destination - and there are lots of activations across town.
"Ballarat has lots of great events. When there are major events like this, there is a bigger bonus in getting so many people from out of town.
"Wrestling is a great combination with the theatre of wrestling and sport - and that's fantastic for everyone investing in that."
Ballarat pubs The Mallow and Aunty Jack's are among hospitality venues tapping into what is billed as an electrifying weekend ahead with special deals and wrestling themed entertainment.
Mr Pandazopoulos said the wrestling is only part of a big weekend ahead for the region.
He said Pyrenees Unearthed food and wine festival in Avoca on April 13 was important to help boost business for producers in the region in the wake of bushfires.
Art Gallery of Ballarat is hosting Art Late with post-punk band The Belair Lip Bombs alongside viewings of Nan Goldin's poignant photographs of New York's post-punk generation.
Mr Pandazopoulos also pointed to the popularity children's character the Gruffalo, who has been staying in town since Ballarat Begonia Festival in early March and has been seen hanging out at Ballarat Wildlife Park and Kryal Castle.
