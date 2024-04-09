The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
WWE Hall of Famer to hit Ballarat early ahead of tourism drawcard

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 9 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be - WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart to headline a wrestling convention in Ballarat.
THE HEADLINE act proclaimed as the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be arrives at Civic Hall on Wednesday morning.

