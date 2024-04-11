The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

An army of froglets are cricking in chorus after autumn rain

By Roger Thomas
Updated April 11 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The common froglet is quite small and is often found under damp rocks or wood.
The common froglet is quite small and is often found under damp rocks or wood.

The common froglet lives up to its name when autumn rains add water to wetlands that have dried over summer, but calling can be heard in any month, particularly in winter and spring.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.