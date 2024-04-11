The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Events

Pro-wrestlers show fluffier side at Ballarat Wildlife Park

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former WWE wrestler Shelton Benjamin relishes the chance to get up close with Pearl the koala during meal time at Ballarat Wildlife Park on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Picture by Kate Healy
Former WWE wrestler Shelton Benjamin relishes the chance to get up close with Pearl the koala during meal time at Ballarat Wildlife Park on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Picture by Kate Healy

FORMER WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin says out of the ring, plenty of professional wrestlers have a soft side - he loved being able to pet a cute and fluffy koala while in town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.