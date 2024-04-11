Pro-wrestlers show fluffier side at Ballarat Wildlife Park

FORMER WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin says out of the ring, plenty of professional wrestlers have a soft side - he loved being able to pet a cute and fluffy koala while in town.
Benjamin was among a dozen wrestlers to enjoy some downtime in a tour of Ballarat Wildlife Park on April 11 ahead of global wrestling convention Starrcast, in partnership with Oceania Pro Wrestling.
To visit Ballarat has been a nice change of scene for Benjamin, who has "been everywhere" touring the world for more than two decades, and said smaller venues and shows offered him the chance to really get a better understanding and feel of a country outside the big cities.
"Usually the crowd is way more appreciative, too, if not more authentic," Benjamin said.
"I look at any opportunity to come to Australia; it is one of my favourite countries.
"I love the beaches and I love wildlife. The fact I can see kangaroos here is just mindblowing."
Shelton has held WWE's Intercontinental and United States championships and is a three-time tag team champion. He was released from the industry juggernaut in late 2023, moving back on to the independent circuit and will be wrestling in the Australian Stampede, hosted by Bret Hart at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night, April 13.
WWE two-time women's champion and five-time TNA knockouts champion Lisa Varon (billed in WWE as Victoria) also loved the chance to get up close to Australian wildlife. Like Benjamin, she has been close to koalas before but Ballarat marked the first time she could pet one.
Varon said it was rewarding to be in Ballarat to help promote new emerging talent.
She will be hosting a six-pack challenge for a title shot at the Oceania Pro Wrestling women's belt as part of the Mickie James HER all-female pay-per-view at Selkirk Stadium on Friday night.
HER is focused on female athleticism and storytelling and changing the perception on women's wrestling.
"I'm like a proud parent - we're a proud community to see who's going to be the next generation representing women on the big stages," Varon said. "We know they're going to bring it 10-fold."
Varon said storytelling and emotion were more important qualities than all the fancy tricks in the ring. One emerging female wrestler Varon said to keep watch on in the industry was Xia Brookside on the TNA roster, the daughter of English WWE wrestler turned trainer Robbie Brookside. She said Brookside had powerful storytelling skills.
Oceania Pro Wrestling promoter Cam Vale said HER was a great chance to show was wrestling could be.
Meet-and-greet with wrestlers also start at Ballarat Mining Exchange on Friday, April 12.
