Paintings show Mount Cole just before bushfire devastation

By Rachel Jackson
April 13 2024 - 9:00am
Artist Angela Gerrard with one of the exhibited artworks Mount Cole on a Misty Day. Picture supplied
Beaufort artist, Angela Gerrard, has created an exhibition of paintings that may be some of the last to capture Mount Cole before the devastation of the Bayindeen bushfires.

