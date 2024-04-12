After Buxton winners, the bar is high for Paul McGourlay's dancing campaign

Paul McGourlay might be working together with nine other stars to raise as much money as they can for Ballarat, but there is stiff competition brewing in the Buxton office.
Mr McGourlay is the third Buxton star to participate in The Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with Our Stars gala and the stakes are high.
In 2019 Buxton director Mark Nunn was the highest fundraiser and in 2022 Fhil Vella took out the judges award.
Mr McGourlay will be dancing the jive with partner Jessica Rodda, a fast paced style with small compact kicks that needs the most stamina.
"I didn't really know how quick it was going to be until we started dancing and the music is starting at a slower pace than what is really going to be," Mr McGourlay said.
The Courier sat down with Mr McGourlay one week into his dancing journey.
Tell me about the last time you danced in front of a crowd?
"When a crowd is all watching me, never," Mr McGourlay said.
"In a crowd would be at an engagement party or something where everyone is on the dance floor and having a good time. Nothing too serious."
Do you have a favourite fitness activity outside of dancing?
"My favourite fitness thing would be more sport related, whether it be football [soccer], or golf are my two go-tos in terms of fitness activities."
Why did you want to be a part of Dancing with our Stars in 2024?
"It was one of those opportunities that is not going to come by too often," he said.
"It is a really good opportunity to give back to Ballarat. I've been here now for just over 15 years and we try and do what we can through real estate to give back.
"This is the biggest thing that I can do to really support locally.
"The Ballarat Foundation is such a fantastic way of doing that through different avenues and not just focusing on one charity."
What do you love about Ballarat?
"It feels like home here, we've settled here very easily, we get cold weather like we do in Scotland and there is a lot of heritage here which is similar to where I come from.
"I come from a much smaller town with only about 15 thousand people, so Ballarat was big for me.
"Everyone knows everyone and we like that feeling. It's what we are used to."
If you are talking to people who have never been here before, what is a must see in Ballarat?
"It is a bit of a cliche but one of my favourite things to do is go to the lake.
"It's a pretty special place, I moved here just as it was coming off the dry period ... it's hard to believe that it was all dried out
"There's so much to do there, you can go fishing, go out on the little boats or even just walking around is beautiful so I do enjoy spending time there."
Mr McGourlay said he has a number of supporters working with him to fundraise for the Ballarat Foundation.
Along with business donations he had three events lined up over the next few weeks.
A charity golf day at the Midlands Golf Club on Sunday April 14.
All you can eat ribs at Squires Loft on May 17 and a Trivia Night on June 7 at the Ballarat East Bowling Club.
For more information, head to the Dancing With Our Stars website.
