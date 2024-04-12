The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Dancing with Our Stars

After Buxton winners, the bar is high for Paul McGourlay's dancing campaign

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 13 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buxton real estate's Paul McGourlay to dance the jive in the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars gala 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Buxton real estate's Paul McGourlay to dance the jive in the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars gala 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

Paul McGourlay might be working together with nine other stars to raise as much money as they can for Ballarat, but there is stiff competition brewing in the Buxton office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.