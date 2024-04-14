The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

'Heartbroken': Women of the Well on the hunt for new location

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women of the Well founders Mary Deng (Nualuak) and Mary Top prepare for the store's final days of trade in the Bridge Mall. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Women of the Well founders Mary Deng (Nualuak) and Mary Top prepare for the store's final days of trade in the Bridge Mall. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A much-loved shop turned community hub for Ballarat's African community will close this week, leaving its founders and supporters "heartbroken".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.