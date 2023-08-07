The first day of trade for Bridge Mall's new Women of the Well store "blew away" its founders who were overwhelmed with the community support they received.
Mary Deng, Nyibol Deng, Martha Chol and Mary Top have brought their individual businesses making hand-made products together to launch the shop and inspire others.
The four women from South Sudan make each item by hand, and by starting Women of the Well, they want to show members of the African community and the broader Ballarat community that everyone can make a difference.
"We all have our own individual businesses and then we have come together as a collective as Women of the Well," said co-founder Mary Top.
The women are all part of Ballarat's Multicultural Women's Group and have all raised children in Australia after escaping civil war.
Unlike a traditional store, Women of the Well is also a meeting place with half of the Bridge Mall shop becoming a gathering place for people of all ages.
"What we wanted to do is support all our community, support women and support the young generation," Ms Top said.
After officially launching Women of the Well on Friday, their first day of trade on Saturday was frenetic.
"We were blown away. What we didn't expect was the turnout and sales we had. When we opened the door to the community to sell our products it was busy all day, constant with no break in between," she said.
"And our young people were in and out, laughing and sitting down out the back, it was so comfortable and I'm proud they feel they belong."
She stressed it was a space for everyone in the Ballarat community and beyond.
"The back area will be for the community so people can come and sit down, talk and get to know us if they want to learn about our culture and where we come from, and for everyone it's a place to come and sit down, talk, relax, have quiet time."
The women also plan to run workshops to teach their skills to others.
The four women met and received support and training through the Brotherhood of St Laurence's Stepping Stones program, run through the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Centre, which empowers women from diverse backgrounds with comprehensive business management, financial literacy, and marketing training.
"It takes one person to step up, and our business can be a starting point where our community can come together and do something together and from then on people can find their own strength, value, gifts and talent to go on and make a difference in our community."
Ms Top said creating hand-made items also gave women a chance to slow down in a hectic world.
"We look after family, look after community, get pulled this way and that and sometimes forget to look after ourselves," she said. "This is time to reflect, slow down ... and empower women to do something they really love and care about."
