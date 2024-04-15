Check out pictures from the Sebas Vikings' clash with Diamond Valley

The Courier's photographers were around the grounds getting pictures for a massive weekend for sport.
The Ballarat Clovers held its debut home Gaelic football match, while the Ballarat Bulldogs all-abilities team took on Monash at White Flat Oval.
There's also plenty of soccer, with Sebastopol Vikings in action versus Diamond Valley United.
Check out the gallery above.
Photographers were also capturing footy and netball matches across the first round of the BFNL and CHFL/CHNL - check out the pictures here.
To purchase a photo email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.