The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Ballarat teacher tells how to get young children to love writing

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 17 2024 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our Lady Help of Christians teacher and author Jodi Toering is passionate about inspiring children to write creatively and has teamed with fellow author Sue Lawson to produce a guide to writing for students and teachers. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Our Lady Help of Christians teacher and author Jodi Toering is passionate about inspiring children to write creatively and has teamed with fellow author Sue Lawson to produce a guide to writing for students and teachers. Picture by Lachlan Bence

There are very few reluctant writers in Jodi Toering's classroom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.