The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

VCAT knocks back proposal for 24-lot subdivision in Mount Clear

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 17 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Objectors Rob Buchanan (left), Jeff Sculley, Tracie Currie and Jeff Rootes at the border of the proposed subdivision site. Picture by Adam Trafford
Objectors Rob Buchanan (left), Jeff Sculley, Tracie Currie and Jeff Rootes at the border of the proposed subdivision site. Picture by Adam Trafford

VCAT has upheld a council decision to refuse a permit for a proposed 24 lot subdivision in Mount Clear, after concerns about the clearing of native vegetation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.