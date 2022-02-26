news, latest-news,

A massive subdivision is in the works for a Mount Clear property, with 28 new lots proposed along with the removal of a number of trees. The proposed subdivision would take place at 43 Haymes Road, Mount Clear, which is off Recreation Road and runs parallel to Geelong Road. The subject site measures just under five hectares, is surrounded by residential area to the west, parkland, including Woowookarung Regional Park and the Canadian Plantation, to the north and east and Mount Clear Recreation Reserve to the south, and is currently home to a single-storey home and outbuildings. Due to the irregular shape of the property, the allotments would range in size from 2529 square metres to 812 square metres, with an average size of 1278 square metres. The 28 lots would be connected via one road, which runs from Haymes Road in the north to Recreation Road in the south. The road reserve would be 16 metres wide to allow for two-way traffic and curbside parking. Three pieces of land, about 6650 square metres all up, would also be set aside for two wetlands or drainage reserves and a tree reserve. No buildings are proposed as part of the planning permit application. While no public open space is planned as part of the subdivision, the applicant has made a public open space contribution to council. IN OTHER NEWS: The development of the land would also include the removal of a number of native trees. According to the Detailed Vegetation and Koala Habitat Assessment prepared by Ecology and Heritage Partners, 28 large trees and 16 small trees are planned to be removed, all native, along with some additional introduced pine trees. The planning documents, prepared by Beveridge Williams, say the proposal is considered an appropriate infill development. "The proposal provides for the orderly subdivision of the site, allowing for the provision of dwellings that will appropriately add to the existing character of the neighbourhood, without diminishing that liveability and character," the documents say. "The proposal will result in a more efficient use of the existing infrastructure and will help to reduce the pressure for urban development to spread outside the city. "The proposed development is respectful of the established character of the neighborhood and is responsive to energy efficiency and principles for sustainable development."

