Lasers, live music and more: What's coming to Ballarat for White Night

Ballarat artists have spent five months preparing to have their art on one of the biggest stages in town - historic buildings in the centre of the city.
White Night is coming back to Ballarat on June 1, and artistic director Andrew Walsh said the art was a mix of genres but "very strongly Ballarat".
More than 100 artists are involved, a majority of them from Ballarat or the surrounding areas.
Their work will be displayed in the centre of the city on Camp, Lydiard, Armstrong, Doveton and Dawson streets between Sturt and Mair streets.
"It is quite a big precinct," Mr Walsh said.
In addition to the art projections, there will also be laser beams illuminating Ballarat's towers.
"When you look at [Ballarat] there are lots of towers, the Post Office tower, the tower on Town Hall, St Andrew's spire, on the station and Craig's Hotel," Mr Walsh said.
"We're going to cover the whole city with laser beams and connect all of the towers.
"The whole precinct will be illuminated by 100-watt lasers.
"You'll see them from Buninyong - it should be pretty amazing."
Mr Walsh said they were working with food businesses inside the White Night precinct so they could "benefit from the large crowds in the city".
He said they would be also offering a food zone area in Doveton Street so there would be a variety at different price points
"[Armstrong Street] is a pretty good dining precinct anyway, but we'll lighten it up and make it a bit more exciting," Mr Walsh said.
White Night will run from 6pm to midnight and there will be live music on two formal stages set up - one on Sturt Street and one on Mair Street.
There is a wide variety of different styles including JAZZPARTY, Tek Tek Ensemble and The ReChords.
Ballarat artists Yacht Club DJs, Sami and Lashes will also be performing.
Ballarat does not have an abundance of digital artists and a number of them are working out of their comfort zone creating art in a different style - Mr Walsh said artists had teamed up with animators from his team to bring their art to life.
Ballarat-based artist Deborah Klein, who is known for her paintings of women with giant butterfly masks, has been working with animators for the event.
The animators had been working with her to make the butterflies move and move to life, Mr Walsh said.
He said they wanted to celebrate and display many different art forms.
They are working with the tattoo and ink community to display different tattoos on the Old Post Office building and the Chinese Library on the corner of Lydiard Street.
Mr Walsh, a Kingston resident, worked on the first White Nights in Melbourne.
After some overseas work, he has turned his attention to transforming regional cities into immersive works of art.
Before Ballarat, Mr Walsh worked on White Night in Shepparton.
He said it was exciting to be back working on "almost a hometown gig".
