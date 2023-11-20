Major drawcard event to return to Ballarat

One of Ballarat's biggest events is coming back with thousands of people expected to descend on the city in a celebration of art, food and culture.
White Night will return to Ballarat in June 2024 after a five-year break.
The event has been held in other regional cities across the state, including Geelong in 2022.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said in a statement she was "delighted" to welcome the event back.
"Once again White Night will transform the heart of our city," she said.
The full program will be released next year, but is expected to include illuminations, projections, music, dance and interactive works.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson encouraged residents to put the date, June 1 2024, in their diaries.
"We are thrilled to welcome White Night back to Ballarat," he said in a statement.
"Ballarat absolutely comes to life for this brilliant event, which will showcase our fantastic city in awe-inspiring fashion."
White Night will follow other events from 2023 including Spilt Milk and the success of Ballarat International Foto Biennale, cementing the city's reputation as an arts hub.
Previous years' events have worked with more than 70 artists, most living or associated with Ballarat, as well as some international names.
This includes work from the Gilson family highlighting Wathaurung culture.
In 2018 White Night attracted more than 60,000 people to the central business district, including 15,000 people from outside Ballarat.
At the time, Ms Addison said it generated $5 million for the local economy.
In 2019 event-goers were treated to a frosty September evening, with temperatures in the single digits.
This was the last year the event ran in Ballarat and the state government estimates more than 40,000 people attended, generating $2.8 million into the economy.
The event space was expanded to include Armstrong and Mair streets as well as the Civic Hall.
The state government will encourage visitors to stay in the city and explore other attractions.
Increasing overnight visitors in the city is an initiative the new Tourism Midwest Victoria will be working towards in the community months.
In previous years, there were additional V/Line services to attract Melbourne visitors.
White Night will be a partnership with the state government and council.
A press release from the state government did not offer details about how much the event will cost, where it will be or how long it will go for.
Victorian minister for tourism and major events Steve Dimopoulos said in a statement the much loved event had a "proven track record for attracting thousands of visitors".
"We look forward to seeing it return to Ballarat in 2024 - bringing a boost to local businesses, jobs and the economy."
