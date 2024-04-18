'Poppies popped up': Lucas grade ones on why Anzac Day is important

LUCAS grade one pupils Mac, Eloise and Christel took plenty of care painting wooden poppies in bright red with a black centre.
They had just been learning about why poppies were so important, especially ahead of Anzac Day.
"The poppies popped up after the war," Eloise said.
"The Australians at war, they protected our country."
Their grade one/two class' special art work will add to a 3000-poppy outdoor art installation In Lucas Town Centre, building on 1000 wooden poppies created for Anzac Day in 2023.
Siena and Alfredton primary schools have also been busy painting along with more than 600 volunteers who have decorated a poppy at pop-ups in the area.
Mac, Eloise and Christel could hardly wait to see their poppies when they go shopping.
The red Flanders poppy was among the first plant to spring up on devastated battlefields in France and Belgium in WWI. While long a part of Remembrance Day, the poppy has increasingly become a symbol in Anzac Day commemorations for blood that has been shed.
There are almost enough poppies to represent the 3801 trees in Ballarat's 22-kilometre Avenue of Honour that carry the names of all Ballarat residents who enlisted in WWI.
The Poppy Project aims to promote the Anzac story and all those commemorated in the Avenue of Honour.
Lucas Girls, from the textile company, were instrumental in creating the Arch of Victory and Avenue of Honour and the wooden poppies are a modern tilt to volunteers' role in remembrance.
Wooden poppies for the project were created by Furals Art using by-products from a timber mill.
The project will launch at Coltman Plaza, Lucas, on Tuesday, April 23.
