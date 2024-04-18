The Courier
Court

Families of Daylesford crash victims to wait five months before driver next faces court

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated April 18 2024 - 2:47pm, first published 2:23pm
The car allegedly driven by William Swale which crashed into a Daylesford beer garden on November 5, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The car allegedly driven by William Swale which crashed into a Daylesford beer garden on November 5, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The families of five people killed in a crash outside the Royal Daylesford Hotel will wait a further five months before the alleged driver responsible faces court again.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

