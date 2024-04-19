Ultimate Frisbee returns to Ballarat for national championships

VICTORIA Park is this weekend playing host to a frisbee frenzy as more than 500 people descend on Ballarat for Australian Ultimate Frisbee Championships.
The top 12 women's and 12 open clubs from around Australia and New Zealand are all competing at the Victoria Park complex in the four-day event which began on Friday.
It is estimated the championships will bring upwards of $600,000 to the Ballarat economy, with seven ovals throughout Victoria Park to be used this weekend for the titles.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the event proved Ballarat was a sporting events destination for all sports.
"The Australian Ultimate Championships is looming as another great event and we are thrilled they have chosen to host the championships in Ballarat once again," he said.
"Victoria Park is a jewel in Ballarat's crown and we are thrilled to be able to continually use the park in so many different ways.
"If you've never seen the sport played, I encourage you to come on down and check it out."
The non-contact team sport is played with a flying disc combining elements of netball, touch football, and grid-iron into a fast paced sport.
It is unique because the sport is self-refereed - due to the 'Spirit of the Game', players are responsible for adhering to and overseeing the rules themselves.
