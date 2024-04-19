Bull Allen's heroic show of caring under fire depicted on Anzac badge

CORPORAL Leslie "Bull" Allen is a man whose WWII heroics might have been less noticed had a war correspondent not captured his image carrying an unconscious American to safety under fire.
Allen's son, whose carries his father's name, said the image to be struck into the 2024 Anzac Appeal's $50 badges, was the ultimate show of caring for others. Mr Allen hoped the act of buying and wearing the badge could help continue his father's legacy.
"We've got to improve outcomes for veterans coming home," Mr Allen said. "In showing the badge we're wearing, this lets veterans know we care."
Throughout his service career, and after returning home to Ballarat, Corporal Allen experienced mental ill-health in what would now be considered post-traumatic stress.
Historical records show Corporal Allen officially saved 12 American soldiers in Papua New Guinea - soldiers anecdotally say this was more likely to have been 18 lives on Mount Tambu in 1942.
A stretcher-bearer for the 2/5th Australian Infantry Battalion, Corporal Allen was known for charging out under fire, seemingly without fear, to rescue others.
In the final battle of Mount Tambu, American medics were said to have been hit and there was only Corporal Allen left to charge in to save soldiers.
He was said to have been left with bullet holes in his uniform - but no bullet seemed to strike him.
READ MORE: Last Tambu survivor honours Bull
These heroics captured the attention of United States president Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who maintained regular correspondence with Corporal Allen, sending him a telegraph on his wedding day.
Corporal Allen named his eldest daughter Eleanor.
The likeness of Corporal Allen carrying the American soldier over his shoulder is the first time an individual has been represented in their own right on an Anzac badge.
The Ballarat soldier earned an Australian Military Medal, for earlier gallantry, but was knocked back posthumously for a Victoria's Cross.
But Corporal Allen's efforts in Papua New Guinea earned a Silver Star, the third highest military honour in the United States and the highest awarded to an allied soldier.
Forty-two years after his death, Corporal Allen's story is being put on a national platform this Anzac Day.
RELATED COVERAGE: 'Poppies popped up': Lucas grade ones on why Anzac Day is important
Born in 1916, Corporal Allen had a tough childhood living in and out of orphanages and becoming a farm labourer to earn his way at age 12.
Allen enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force at aged 21, in 1940, and was made stretcher-bearer for the 2/ 5th Infantry Battalion.
A fierce, towering man with a booming voice and a good sense of humour, Corporal Allen's first campaign was in Libya and he was hospitalised in England with a form of post-traumatic stress. He also served in Syria before being sent to Papua New Guinea.
Corporal Allen was medically discharged with post-traumatic stress. He lost the power of speech for six months.
Leslie Allen said his father did not speak about the war much, but he did share one story of how one of the soldiers he was carrying from the battlefield had lost his pay packet. This soldier, who hailed from Buninyong, was most distressed about this loss and so Corporal Allen went back out under fire to save the man's pay.
Mr Allen said, in a way, that pay meant a lot to the soldier's health.
Anzac Appeal $50 badges featuring Corporal Leslie "Bull" Allen are available in limited supply from Ballarat RSL based at Midlands Golf Club.
Lawn bowlers will contest the annual Bull Allen Memorial competition on Sunday, April 21.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help for veterans is also available at Open Arms on 1800 011 046 or openarms.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.