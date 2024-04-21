The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Food

A taste of France on Main Road fulfils this pastry chef's dream

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 21 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner and Pastry Chef at new French bakery La Miette Patisserie Jacinta Hogan. Picture by Kate Healy
Owner and Pastry Chef at new French bakery La Miette Patisserie Jacinta Hogan. Picture by Kate Healy

The wait is over for Ballarat's new French patisserie in Golden Point.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.