A taste of France on Main Road fulfils this pastry chef's dream

The wait is over for Ballarat's new French patisserie in Golden Point.
Since 2019 La Miette patisserie owner Jactina Hogan has been selling her pastries, cakes and macarons at other cafes in the region.
But it has always been a dream to have her own place.
Her 611 Main Road shop between The Mecure and Best Western hotels is finally open.
Ms Hogan said her first day on April 18 was a "big day" that went really well.
"I didn't expect the amount of support I got, there were so many people that I didn't know who came through the doors ... as well as lots of people I did," Ms Hogan said.
"It was always an itch I wanted to scratch ... it's been something I've wanted to do for over 10 years now."
The wholesale side of her business, called Edible Indulgence, was previously run from her home in Golden Point.
"It was taking over my house, so I was always looking for commercial real estate [opportunities]," Ms Hogan said.
She took over the location in November 2022 and spent some time renovating and expanding the kitchen.
Once Ms Hogan was able to hire an apprentice she knew she was ready to open the café.
"I have been slowly building and finally felt it was a good space to be able to open the doors," she said.
Ms Hogan said she was drawn to the location outside of the CBD because of the cute aesthetic and "beautiful building".
The café focuses on cake and coffee and at the moment is open Thursday to Saturday.
Ms Hogan describes it as French with a modern twist.
Enga coffee, grown in Papua New Guinea, is roasted on the site.
