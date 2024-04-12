ACU students set to be 'future leaders' after celebrating graduations

Hundreds of Australian Catholic University students in Ballarat have marked a milestone, celebrating their graduations across two ceremonies on Friday.
Ninety nursing students who have completed their Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Nursing (Honours) and postgraduate nursing degrees graduated in front of family and friends in a lunchtime ceremony at the Mercure Hotel.
Another 150 students from the faculties of education, arts and health celebrated the end of their Bachelor of Education Primary, Bachelor of Early Childhood Education, Bachelor of Early Childhood Education/Primary, Bachelor of Psychology, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, the Bachelor of Nursing/Paramedicine dual degree and Masters of Education and Teaching in a late afternoon event.
ACU Ballarat campus dean Professor Bridget Aitchison said the graduates were all "future leaders" in their fields.
"This is a time of celebration for the ACU community in Ballarat. Seeing students reach their goals and celebrate their graduations with their loved ones is a truly special time for everyone associated with the campus," she said.
"These are the future leaders in their chosen fields, and we are enormously proud of their achievements and of playing a part in helping them on their journeys."
