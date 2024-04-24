Peak hour crash causes traffic delays

A multi-vehicle crash in central Ballarat has cause traffic delays for peak hour motorists heading to work and school.
Emergency services were called to Doveton Street South, near the Eyre Street intersection, about 8.50am on Wednesday, April 24, after reports of a crash involving cars and a truck.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called but no one was taken to hospital.
The drivers side of a white SUV was seen up against the front of the truck after the incident, with the car sustaining damage.
The exact cause of the crash is not known.
It comes as police launch Operation Tribute for the Anzac Day period as they expect traffic volumes on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be similar to a traditional long weekend.
As well as focusing on speeding, distraction and impaired drivers, officers will be handing out 40,000 fact cards about the five most common misconceptions about low level speeding.
"These include why going a little bit over the speed limit is in fact a risk and why small increases in speed really do increase the likelihood of a crash," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Police hope the engagement will reinforce the importance of motorists slowing down and taking responsibility of their actions to reduce road trauma."
The Easter long weekend saw a motorcyclist die after a crash on the Western Freeway at Gordon, one of several incidents across the state.
Operation Tribute runs until Sunday, April 28.
