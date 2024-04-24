The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Peak hour crash causes traffic delays

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Lachlan Bence

A multi-vehicle crash in central Ballarat has cause traffic delays for peak hour motorists heading to work and school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.