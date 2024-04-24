The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

What's driving the $705,000 median house price in Brown Hill?

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
Updated April 24 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Burns has lived in Brown Hill most of her life. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Ellen Burns has lived in Brown Hill most of her life. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Brown Hill's median house price has surged to $705,000 amid Ballarat's housing market downturn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.