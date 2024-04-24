Students carry out 45-year-old Anzac Day tradition

The students of St Mary's Primary School at Clarkes Hill completed their annual Anzac Day walk and ceremony on Wednesday, April 24.
It marks 45 years of the tradition and is the first year for the two youngest students to complete the walk.
School principal, Clare Scanlon, said the walk and ceremony allows students to gain a much deeper understanding than they would in the classroom.
"It gives our students the opportunity to remember the families of the Anzacs and the separation and loss of those for those men and women," she said.
"Two new little foundation students did it for the first time today and their legs were tired but they got all the way up there."
At the top of the hill is a Lone Pine tree, donated to the school by Ballarat Legacy as a seedling in 2005.
The Lone Pine comes from the same bloodline as a tree in Gallipoli, and is a physical link signifying the "true Aussie spirit" shown by soldiers in the war.
All 15 students at the school took part in the walk, along with the teachers, parents and two community members.
As part of the ceremony, many of the students spoke about what they had researched for Anzac Day, before a prayer, the Ode of Remembrance and The Last Post.
For some of the families involved with the school, the event is generational.
A few of the children walked in the same footsteps as their parents had years before to partake in the same tradition, and learn about the same values.
"Through learning about the Anzacs and their legacy we hope that our students will be inspired to live out the values of peace, justice and reconciliation in their own lives," Ms Scanlon said.
Students will also attend the Bungaree district Anzac Day ceremony on April 25, where they will raise the flag and lay a wreath.
