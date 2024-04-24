'My last holiday': Family looking to create lasting memories on NT trip

For 22-year-old terminal cancer patient Darcy King and his mother Kellie King, a final family holiday to the Northern Territory was something they didn't know if they would be able to afford.
The cost of flights, accommodation and car rental, to name just a few, were just too expensive for a single-mother-of-four to contemplate.
But, after receiving donations from across the community, the young family are now experiencing a complicated mix of sadness and excitement after booking their holiday.
"This is all I've got left to give my son apart from a funeral. You've got no idea, no understanding of how thankful we are," Kellie King said.
"To get Darcy to this place, this is all I've got left to honour him and create memories to hold onto for a lifetime.
"I just want to take off today and forget it all happened, it's just like a bad dream."
Darcy King was diagnosed with terminal Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in August 2023.
It was the second time he was diagnosed with the illness, after previously recovering from the cancer two years earlier.
This year, Mr King made the decision to stop treatment, and has since found peace by connecting with Indigenous Australian dream time stories.
Because of this, it was Darcy's final wish to travel to the Northern Territory with his mother and three brothers, but the trip had seemed impossibly expensive for the young family.
However, after receiving $6000 raised by the Ballarat Keralites Foundation of Australia [BKFA], as well as about $3800 via a GoFundMe, the family has now booked a month-long trip to the Northern Territory.
This is all I've got left to give my son apart from a funeral, you've got no idea, no understanding of how thankful we are.- Kellie King
Leaving in late May, the King's are planning on driving a caravan from Darwin to Alice Springs and back, and will visit locations including Uluru and Arnhem Land.
Ms King said it was something they could never have achieved without the help of the BKFA.
"The generosity you [BKFA] give to Ballarat families is incredible, no way should it go unknown," she said.
"To open your arms and see us all the same, it just blows me away.
"[Darcy's illness] is like a dark cloud that sits above us, and then you open your arms with no judgement, you see us just the same."
While the importance of the "once in a lifetime" trip can't be understated, Darcy King said it came alongside thoughts of his uncertain future.
"I've struggled because I think it's my last holiday and then what happens next? Am I gonna die then?" he said.
"[We'll] just get over Darwin and then work out what happens, but hopefully I'll still be around for a while."
I've struggled because I think it's my last holiday and then what happens next? Am I gonna die then?- Darcy King
While the family has managed to fund the major costs of the holiday, Ms King said they were still in need of further donations, which could be sent to the family via their GoFundMe page.
BKFA public relations officer Binsu Baby said the fundraising effort was part of a "remarkable journey" their organisation had gone on together.
"Our collective efforts have led us to a momentous occasion where we are proud to hand over the donation amount to Darcy, enabling him to fulfill his dream of travelling to Arnhem Land," he said.
"I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the volunteers who played a pivotal role in making this project a success, their hard work, dedication and commitment to the cause have been truly inspiring.
"Today, we celebrate not only Darcy's journey, but also the spirit of compassion and unity that defines us as a community. Together, we have made a difference in someone's life, and for that, we are immensely grateful."
