Anzac Day across Ballarat

Wet conditions didn't stop Ballarat residents turning out to honour Australia's fallen soldiers at an Anzac Day Dawn Service in Ballarat.
The service at the Sturt Street Cenotaph heard from Major Robert Powell and Ballarat mayor Des Hudson about the significance of paying tribute to those who have served, or are still serving Australia in past and present conflicts.
The service is one of many taking place around the Ballarat region, to see the full list of services in the Ballarat region, click here.
Check back here across the day for pictures of other services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.